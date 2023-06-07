Cosmic Strike Version 2.1.51 - Early Access

UI:

Damage circles removed to give a cleaner, more polished look.

Damage numbers improved and less intrusive.

Gameplay:

New map limits, a new blue line has been added only after passing the blue line will the recall countdown begin. Prior to this the player will only get a “Leaving Mission Area ” warning.

Cinematic mode AFK timer increased from 22 Seconds to 45 Seconds.

Black Market you can now hold down shift and buy in multiples of x10.

Booger Queen has been given a new ability to help stop players camping in/at the stations.

VFX:

Commander: Fighter overdrive now has VFX when activated.

Berserker: Entrenchment now has VFX when activated.

Warden: Switch cannon modes now has VFX when activated.

Demolisher: Turbo Strafe now has VFX when activated.

Sentry: Boost now has VFX when activated.

Sound effects and music:

Jump Stations now have a power down sound when disabled.

New voice lines, with 6 different voices. There is also more lines on the way.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a lighting bug caused by un/pausing the game.

Avenger: Large missiles not dealing full damage – fixed

Not needing to unlock the Research Center workaround - fixed