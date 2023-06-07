0.7.4: QoL: Housing is ready for testing!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

0.7.4e1: QoL: Housing

We've got a small update for you to test out, an Quality of Life improvement to Housing!

The changes to morale back in patch 0.6 unfortunately resulted in the removal of multi-drifter housing. However, we understand the importance to proper neighborhood building, so we set out to reintroduce it while keeping it in line with the new design. You now have the option to build solo and duo houses, as well as a boarding house that provides temporarily shelter to drifters.

Furthermore, we're testing out a small map movement improvement: Previously, clicking behind the boat on the map would cause the town to turn towards that location. However, we've made a change to make the town reverse to that spot instead. This option is in addition to reversing by holding both mouse buttons, and should smooth map movement.

What's next?

This update shouldn't be in experimental too long! After it, we're doing a test run for the 'Architect'. A specialist that will allow you to re-plan your entire town,.. or just move some buildings around.

This patch is still in development and can be tested on the experimental branch to give feedback.

This is how you can enable the experimental branch of Flotsam. This will only work when you're not in a game:

Open Steam Library Right click Flotsam Select Properties Go to tab 'Betas' at the top. Select 'Experimental' in the drop-down.

Housing

Changed housing constructions. Known houses are now: Solo Tent, Solo Shack, Solo Cottage.

Added new housing for two drifters at once: Duo Tent, Duo Shack, Duo Cottage.

Added new house: Boarding House. This house provides a home for 5 drifters but can not be upgraded.

Solo Cottage, Duo Shack and Duo Cottage have decoration slots on them.

Reworked all housing visuals.

You can now assign drifters to different houses.

Added new building category for housing to not clog the general town category.

Town Movement

Clicking behind the boat will now make the boat go in reverse instead of trying to rotate towards that location. This is in addition to holding both mouse buttons to reverse.

Animations

Added animation for the Recycler.

Added animation for the Toolmaker.

Added animation for the Doctor treating a patient.

Added animation for patients in Med Pods.

Added animation for the Apothecary.

Added animation for gathering dead wood.

Added animation for collecting landmark salvageables from the ground.

Fixed mishaps in reroll animations.

Reworked Cooking Reroll and Idle animation.

Reworked Research, Athletics and Construction Reroll animations.

Fixed some animation mishaps.

Misc

Updated some constructions to create more readability.

Updated colors on some constructions to theme their purpose.

Added icons showing the width of each park.

Fishing Chair is now properly scaled at 6x2 as originally intended.

Various improvements to the performance.

Watchtower and Radio have been moved to the 'Town Movement' category.

Fixes