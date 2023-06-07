Update, Version 20230607

English

[Inside the Black Pyramid]Added a room behind the Royal Guard Captain. (This is the last safe location before the final part of the stories in the Black Pyramid and a potential point of no return depending on your choice. Thus, it may be a good idea to save and rest here.)

[Lost in the Sand]Story Continues. (Variable 1000 -> 1010. The Shade will contact you. The dialog content depends on what you did in Queensmouth. Murin will hijack the communication for a short while.)

[Lost in the Sand]You get a choice that can change your relationship with Mephisto at the end of this part of the story.

[Lost in the Sand]Add 27 voice-overs for this part of the story. (It's fully voiced.)

简体中文

【黑暗金字塔内】在皇家护卫队长后面加入了一个安全的房间。（这是最后一个在黑暗金字塔的故事结束前的安全地点。基于你的选择，也可能会是一个通过之后，故事就无法回头的地点。因此，在这里存档和休息会是个不错的主意。）

【迷失于沙粒中】剧情继续（变量1000->1010，暗影会和你联系。对话内容会因为你此前在王后镇的行为有所不同。幕灵会在中间黑掉通讯一小会。）

【迷失于沙粒中】在上述剧情的最后会有一个选项影响你和梅菲斯特的关系度。

【迷失于沙粒中】加入了27个配音文件。（这段剧情有完整的语音。）

