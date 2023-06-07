Announcement regarding Depersonalization major update release date

Sorry investigators! We have to postpone the major update until July 5th!

The main reason is that we've been reworking some of the new features, and with half of the studio being bedridden because of the COVID 19... We’ve set up a one-month long debug plan after the development done, so we'll have to postpone it until July 5th.

We’re very sorry for the delay.

About the details of this update, you can check it here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1477070/view/6305642993813444264?l=english

About the “[b]profession system” we mentioned in the previous announcement, sorry we can’t make it in time. But we will work on this immediately after this update![/b]

Preview of new modules

New version of text module Text module is based on text content, omit the existing exploration scene and character resources, and build the stage for the scene. In essence, the text group should be a kind of novel form, but the gameplay is the same as the function of the existing module.



Black Tower of The New Moon

The black domain institutes has been working on the conservation and study of various species, including human being.

However, in the early hours of last night, the Institute received an urgent call from the cinerea site that it was under attack and subsequently the cinerea site went silent.

As an experienced investigator, you have received a commission from the Institute. Several professionals will travel with you to the site of the incident in order to let the cause come to light.

Rules module This genre is created for the Workshop which can support all kinds of self creation in the future, such as anime/novels/rules play/suspense.



The waiting amusement park

Established in July 1955, the amusement park in Waiting Town has a long history of over fifty years.

Over the years, this amusement park has been a popular place for the town's residents to enjoy their time together. It has also been a great source of memories and childhood fun for many people.

On a dark July night, a crimson light up, from the amusement park...

What are we doing now?

For now, we will share our devlog on Bilibili and Weibo. But in the future, we will try our best to turn it in English and post on Twitter.

You can see them now from the links below (only has Chinese for now):

