Update 0.2.1ah is live for Rogue Trader beta!

Update 0.2.1ah has been released for Rogue Trader beta, dealing with a number of annoying issues.
Changelog (Be careful about possible spoilers below!):
- Area transition portal in Commorragh Arena which allowed to skip most of the Chapter 3 has been removed;
- Some dialogue options which were supposed to be locked under certain Conviction levels, were visible to all players. They are now locked correctly. One incomplete dialogue option when talking to Malice, has also been removed;
- In the Outer Spire Halls, Ulfar no longer dies during combat;
- Fixed crashes during combat on Kiava Gamma.
Changed files in this update