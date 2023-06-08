PHARAOH: A NEW ERA - 1.3.0 HOTFIX

Share · View all patches · Build 11415193 · Last edited 8 June 2023 – 15:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Pharaohs,

We’re deploying a quick hotfix for Tuesday's patch:

Fixed the following issue: In the missions Menat Khufu (Middle Kingdom) and Khnum (New Kingdom), the pre-built pyramids were no longer accounted for in the initial calculation of the Monument Rating score, requiring the player to destroy them and build them again to be able to complete the mission.

We want to thank you all for playing Pharaoh: A New Era. As well, you can share your feedback using Steam's Feedback & Suggestion subforum.

May your reign be prosperous!

-The Pharaoh: A New Era Team

