Zeepkist update for 7 June 2023

Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 15, Patch 27

Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 15, Patch 27 · Build 11415183

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Limited amount of feather particles able to be spawned per single feather block (100)

  • Feather blocks now also affect dynamic objects

Changed files in this update

Zeepkist Content Depot 1440671
