Slender Myth Demo update for 7 June 2023

Overall improvements

Last edited by Wendy

  • Reworked the forest
  • Improved flashlight in VHS tape 2
  • Fixed a glitch where players would head bob horrendously in VHS tape 2
  • Improved The Myth's AI in VHS tape 2
  • Added Illusions to VHS tape 1

