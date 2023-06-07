- Reworked the forest
- Improved flashlight in VHS tape 2
- Fixed a glitch where players would head bob horrendously in VHS tape 2
- Improved The Myth's AI in VHS tape 2
- Added Illusions to VHS tape 1
Overall improvements
