Update 1.4.1: Corpo Office asset pack + Performance Improvements!

Hello again dear Time Travelers!

Back at it again with another update you dont want to miss!

The Cyberpunk Corpo Office asset pack is finally here!

We are also releasing the Weapon packs unlocked through the social media goals in the Wishing Well campaign!

On the technical side of things, with this new patch wealso address the issues some of the new users are having with the program. We also implemented the finished menus for the Effects Tool, Autobuilder, Export and Main Menus...Oh and there's a surprise new Export Option!

Lets quickly go over what's new in Version 1.4.1:

1.- Optimized Map Loading

Some users reported the game crashing on start up, likely due to a heavy memory use while loading. In order to fix this, we're now loading individual asset rendering data on demand whenever the asset is needed in the scene.

The crash issue isnt something we've been able to replicate here at the studio but we believe this solution should fix most cases of it. Beyond that, we recomment keeping your GPU drivers up to date and verifying the integrity of game files through Steam.

As always, we'll be available on Discord and the Steam forums, checking up with you in case more problems surface.

2.- Cyberpunk Corpo Office + Weapon pack assets!

Enjoy this new cyberpunk pack that will bring some life to your interior maps. Perfect to go alongside the Apartment and Bar environments! These types of maps are some of the most popular ones on the campaign and we cant wait to see what you create with them 👀.

With this we complete all of the promised stretch goals for the original Chronos Builder campaign! (Time really flies uh?). The art team is already hard at work on the Wishing Well packs.

Oh and speaking of Wishing Well, we are also releasing the futuristic weapons asset pack that was unlocked in the Wishing Well campaign! This one is also available to everyone!

As promised, we continue with our UI update, this time regarding the two missing Tool menus that were still using the old graphics!



Effects Tool Menu: A far more simplified version in line with the rest of the UI.

Autobuilder Tool Menu: The advanced options now occupy a smaller space without the need for a scroll menu. Additionally, you will see thumbnails of the selected assets at the top, where you'll also be able to un-select them.

Export Menu: Finally, the export menu gets an update which makes it far more comprehensible through the use of different sub-menu tabs.

4.- And there's more!

New Fantasy Grounds export option!: You can now use the "Fantasy Grounds" option within the VTT Export menu, which will output an XML file alongside the map image.

New Autobuilder updates: We modified the way the autobuilder generates certain rooms so that some of them don't require walls. Such is the case with exterior environments. We also improved the algorithm to prevent items from spawning right in front of doors.