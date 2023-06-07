Early Access 0.9.01

Hey guys, on today's update I added a few improvements based on players feedback.
Patch notes (Small Update)
- Added "Attack perks" description on mouse hover on Pause Screen
- Added character bonus stats on Pause Screen
- Equipped perk levels are now displayed on Pause Screen
- Improved feedback to show the area of the Bomber Goblin's explosion
- Changed the looks of the Bomber Goblin and its bomb to make it stand out more
- Changed how the wave countdown is displayed
- Text changed from "Match Results" to "Match Completed" when completing a match
- Added a "Weapon Type Chart" containing information about every type of weapon. Can be accessed on the Forge and Armory screen by clicking the "i" button
- When starting a new match, perks that can't be used by certain weapons won't show anymore when leveling up
Localization
- Added thai language
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue with sounds being played when the match started
- Added the Air element to the weapon material "Electrified Arrowhead"
- Fixed the spawn time of the perk In Heat
Changed files in this update