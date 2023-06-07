 Skip to content

Kittyverse of Madness update for 7 June 2023

Early Access 0.9.01

Early Access 0.9.01

Share · View all patches · Build 11415117

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys, on today's update I added a few improvements based on players feedback.

Patch notes (Small Update)
  • Added "Attack perks" description on mouse hover on Pause Screen
  • Added character bonus stats on Pause Screen
  • Equipped perk levels are now displayed on Pause Screen
  • Improved feedback to show the area of the Bomber Goblin's explosion
  • Changed the looks of the Bomber Goblin and its bomb to make it stand out more
  • Changed how the wave countdown is displayed
  • Text changed from "Match Results" to "Match Completed" when completing a match
  • Added a "Weapon Type Chart" containing information about every type of weapon. Can be accessed on the Forge and Armory screen by clicking the "i" button
  • When starting a new match, perks that can't be used by certain weapons won't show anymore when leveling up
Localization
  • Added thai language
Bug fixes
  • Fixed an issue with sounds being played when the match started
  • Added the Air element to the weapon material "Electrified Arrowhead"
  • Fixed the spawn time of the perk In Heat

