Patch 2.1.1a

Hello!
Some people sent me feedback about a few freezes during the gameplay. To fix that, now the scripts will be loaded dynamically.
Thanks,
Male Doll Team
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello!
Some people sent me feedback about a few freezes during the gameplay. To fix that, now the scripts will be loaded dynamically.
Thanks,
Male Doll Team
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update