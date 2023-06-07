 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Freezer Pops update for 7 June 2023

Patch 2.1.1a

Share · View all patches · Build 11414955 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

Some people sent me feedback about a few freezes during the gameplay. To fix that, now the scripts will be loaded dynamically.

Thanks,

Male Doll Team

Changed files in this update

Freezer Pops Game Depot 1468431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link