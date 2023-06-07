Update 1.046 is live!

We're very happy to get this update out as it marks the unofficial halfway point for this game. To our minds, what you have had to this point is introduction, and now things start to get interesting. We are calling this the end to Saturday night, but I'm going to qualify that. We are going to add to Saturday night, we just haven't decided how much we want to add. There are different experiences based on choices and levels of confidence going into Saturday night. We know we want to expand on the level of variation, but we haven't settled on how much we want to expand.

Also with this update we are going to begin replacing older animations. Starting with the dance club scene, we tried some new things, and we are pleased with where we are with our animations now. That being said, we plan to replace all the animations that preceded the club scene with Amber. So the first one you find in the game (The boob job at the start of the game) has been replaced. Expect there to be updates to "old" animations with each update from here to release.

Things included in this update:

The "unofficial" conclusion of the Saturday night storyline

13 New animations

1 Replaced animation

Fixes to some continuity issues from the last update

Fixes to some missing and incorrect renders from the last update

We hope you enjoy the update, and we will have an announcement on Saturday about where we are right now and what the path forward will look like.