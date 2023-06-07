1.8.3 - Air spells updated

It is the turn of air spells.
Spells with huge rework(s)
- Pact of Lassalle
- Duplication
- Dimensional tower
Spells with medium rework(s)
- Toxic Bypass (moved into poison school)
- Blessed Bypass (moved into holy school)
- Explosive Bypass (moved into earth school)
- Feather
- Geyser
- Pickpocket
Spells with minor rework(s)
- Air elemental (toxic bypass uses king effect)
- Clairvoyance
- Promotion (really cool now)
- Wings
Others
- Teleporter spell: removed from the game (was redundant with air tiles)
- Water explosion: does not remove the tile if it is not a water tile
- Pact of Eaman: fixed mana regen / mana max
- Ballroom: bishops & rooks have 5 HP less
- French castle: upgrading a tower is free / Mordangar version nerfed
- Spectral armor: air value fixed
- Bell of the church: cooldown fixed
