Side Effect update for 7 June 2023

1.8.3 - Air spells updated

1.8.3 - Air spells updated

Share · View all patches · Build 11414840

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It is the turn of air spells.

Spells with huge rework(s)
  • Pact of Lassalle
  • Duplication
  • Dimensional tower
Spells with medium rework(s)
  • Toxic Bypass (moved into poison school)
  • Blessed Bypass (moved into holy school)
  • Explosive Bypass (moved into earth school)
  • Feather
  • Geyser
  • Pickpocket
Spells with minor rework(s)
  • Air elemental (toxic bypass uses king effect)
  • Clairvoyance
  • Promotion (really cool now)
  • Wings
Others
  • Teleporter spell: removed from the game (was redundant with air tiles)
  • Water explosion: does not remove the tile if it is not a water tile
  • Pact of Eaman: fixed mana regen / mana max
  • Ballroom: bishops & rooks have 5 HP less
  • French castle: upgrading a tower is free / Mordangar version nerfed
  • Spectral armor: air value fixed
  • Bell of the church: cooldown fixed

