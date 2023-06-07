Ultimechs Version 1.7.1 is now live! - Balancing Update

Hello Pilots! In this update we’ve focused on fine tuning the balancing of the competitive mode of Ultimechs. These changes have been based on statistics from the game, VRML matches, as well as community feedback.

In broad strokes, we’ve focused on strengthening the mechs across the board, but with Titan getting a lesser buff than Nitro and Viper to bring them closer to each other.

We’ve also adjusted the Inhuman bots for those hardcore players out there that are continuing to push the limits of how to play the game. We hope you enjoy this update and continue to enjoy Ultimechs!

Arena

Slightly lowered the spinning & curve properties for the ball.

Lowered the Supercharges spawn cooldown from 15 to 14.

Mechs

Increased strength of GauntJets hits on the ball for all mechs.

Decreased the strength of GauntJets from stopping the ball for all mechs.

Slightly decreased the added bonus speed & strength effects when carrying a Supercharge.

Viper

Increased Viper’s mech health from 50 to 55.

Decreased Viper’s GauntJet recovery cooldown from 10 to 9.

Decreased Viper’s HyperStrike mech damage from 49 to 45

.

Nitro

Decreased Nitro mech health from 75 to 70.

Decreased Nitro’s GauntJet recovery cooldown from 9 to 8.

Slightly increased the force of impact to the ball from the MegaBlast.

Decrease maximum mech damage from MegaBlast from 30 to 28.



Titan

Slightly increased the return speed of GauntJets on a successful hit on the ball.

Decreased Titan mech health from 100 to 85.

Decreased Titan’s GauntJet recovery cooldown from 7.5 to 7.

Decreased the Holowall bounce effect on the ball upon spawning.

Increased the maximum damage taken to the Holowall by the ball from 25 to 30.

Decreased the Holowall mech damage over time from 25 to 22.

Slightly increased the damage over time for the Holowall. If untouched it will now disappear slightly faster than before.

Titan

Increased the maximum damage taken to the Holowall by the ball from 20 to 25.

Slightly increased the damage over time for the Holowall. If untouched it will now disappear slightly faster than before.

Bot Updates

Adjusted the difficulty level of bots on the Inhuman level.

We hope that these changes will positively impact your experience in the game and that you’ll continue to enjoy playing the game! Of course, if you’d like to meet and discuss the game with us and others, then you can also join the Ultimechs Reddit and the Ultimechs Discord!

The Ultimechs Team