Indoor Kickball update for 7 June 2023

Update Version 0.7.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11414771 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.7.3
-added VFX to bases when baserunner is on the base to make it easier to tell if you are on or off the base
-added yellow outline to kickball when the ball is catchable for an out, outline with disappear when the ball hits the ground
-attic is properly set to a large field size, other tweaks to close up some areas the ball might become out of reach
-fixed issue with setting music to 0
-fixed issue with ball not counting as a catch if hit too hard and fast right to the pitcher
-fixed issue with ball getting stuck in garden near 3rd base of backyard level
-fixed issue with bad pitch event occurring and the ball getting kicked at the same time
-added better looking ball shadow icon

Changed files in this update

