Version 0.7.3
-added VFX to bases when baserunner is on the base to make it easier to tell if you are on or off the base
-added yellow outline to kickball when the ball is catchable for an out, outline with disappear when the ball hits the ground
-attic is properly set to a large field size, other tweaks to close up some areas the ball might become out of reach
-fixed issue with setting music to 0
-fixed issue with ball not counting as a catch if hit too hard and fast right to the pitcher
-fixed issue with ball getting stuck in garden near 3rd base of backyard level
-fixed issue with bad pitch event occurring and the ball getting kicked at the same time
-added better looking ball shadow icon
Indoor Kickball update for 7 June 2023
Update Version 0.7.3
Version 0.7.3
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update