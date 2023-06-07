Update Version 0.7.3

Version 0.7.3

-added VFX to bases when baserunner is on the base to make it easier to tell if you are on or off the base

-added yellow outline to kickball when the ball is catchable for an out, outline with disappear when the ball hits the ground

-attic is properly set to a large field size, other tweaks to close up some areas the ball might become out of reach

-fixed issue with setting music to 0

-fixed issue with ball not counting as a catch if hit too hard and fast right to the pitcher

-fixed issue with ball getting stuck in garden near 3rd base of backyard level

-fixed issue with bad pitch event occurring and the ball getting kicked at the same time

-added better looking ball shadow icon