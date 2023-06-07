Major Update #2: The Space Station

Finally, the second major update for Ghostland Yard is now available! Named "The Space Station", this update brings a brand new world with his new race, a new feature, some bug fixes and more!

This update will be split in two parts, the first part wont include the boss or the cutscenes which are still work in progress :(

Still inspired by the early access of Against the Storm developped by the amazing Eremite Games, we are going to indicate which changes were inspired by the community with a 💎

New world: the Space Station

Explore a brand new world... in space! You will find twenty new stages and one bonus stage in this last update. The final boss isn't ready yet, but he's coming very soon! Note that the speedrun mode for the 6th world is not available yet, it will be unlocked once we push the update with the last boss!

💎User Experience improvement

You can now access almost every options available directly from a level instead of going back to the main menu!

We also added a button "restart" in the pause panel. We have plans to add the leaderboard panel inside the pause panel, so you will be able to start a replay/race without going back to the level selection menu.

💎Visuals improvement and optimization

We worked on the rendering and optimization of some elements:

Improved performances on the Sumbarine World

Reworked foreground visuals on the Submarine World

Reworked the lighting and rendering on the Submarine Boss (still WIP)

Bug fixes and modifications:

💎Added an audio feedback for the unlock race animation in the level selection menu

Fixed a visual feedback issue on the 5th Boss

Fixed an issue with long nickname not displaying correctly

💎 Small nerf on the Castle Boss: you will now have a small second at the end of the elevator before the boss start chasing you

And some minor tweaks on some stages!

We are getting closer to the v.1.0! We are still working on the Apocalypse World, the 6th and final boss and the cutscenes. We still need more data and feedback before doing the main balancing work, but we will change some level layout and swap some stages to smooth the progression

We will push another update in the coming weeks with the final boss! We are still working on the Apocalypse World, to apologize for the delayed and 2 parts update, here is a teaser of what is coming next... it's going to be a hot summer!

As usual, we are still eager to hear your feedback, do not hesitate to use the "feedback" panel in game or to join us on discord. Remember, we are building this game for you the players, so if you like or dislike anything, let us know and we will see what we can do to improve your experience!

Talk to you soon!