One Military Camp update for 7 June 2023

Hotfix

Patchnotes
  • We've fixed an issue that caused researchers to not generate research points if the Drone Attack Probability setting was set to "None" in Sandbox Mode.
  • Increased the font size on some menus for Steam Deck version

