- We've fixed an issue that caused researchers to not generate research points if the Drone Attack Probability setting was set to "None" in Sandbox Mode.
- Increased the font size on some menus for Steam Deck version
One Military Camp update for 7 June 2023
Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1743831 Depot 1743831
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update