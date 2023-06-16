Starship Troopers: Terran Command Anniversary Celebration!

Starship Troopers: Terran Command is thrilled to announce its one-year anniversary celebration, honoring a year of intense Bug-squashing action and strategic warfare. In gratitude for the incredible support from our dedicated community, we have prepared a series of exciting activities and surprises that will make this anniversary truly unforgettable.

Achievements Now Available

To kick off the festivities, achievements are now available in the game: Each campaign scenario has two unique achievements that can be earned by the most skilled and bravest troopers out there. In addition, there is a set of global achievements related to your performance across the game.

These new challenges will bring new value to both seasoned veterans and newcomers to the game. Some are straightforward to achieve, while others will take a special effort. Here are a few varied examples of what you can expect:



What you reap is what you sow

Make sure 5 Bugs get killed by their own Plasma Bug strikes



Dodge this

Kill a Plasma Grenadier with the Rifle Troopers' Shotgun Suppression ability



Engineering solutions

Simultaneously deploy 3 Combat Engineers with experience level 3

Massive Discount: Enjoy 30% Off!

We want to express our gratitude to the entire community by offering a whopping 30% discount on the game during the anniversary celebration. Now is the perfect time to join the fight against the Arachnid menace or recruit your friends to experience the thrill together. Don't miss this limited-time opportunity to grab the game at an unbeatable price!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1202130/Starship_Troopers_Terran_Command/

Epic Stream Schedule: Putting Streamers to the Test!

Prepare for an epic showdown as we challenge renowned streamers to conquer the special Steam achievements live! Tune in to witness their strategic brilliance, thrilling battles, and possibly some hilarious moments.

The schedule includes an epic battle against the Bugs by AngryJoe on June 16th @19 CEST and a fantastic stream featuring Bokoen on June 20th @20 CEST.

More streams will come in the following days, stay tuned to check them out.

Exclusive Discord Activity: Shape a Scenario with Lionstein!

Calling all Troopers in our vibrant Discord community! Get ready for an exclusive opportunity to collaborate with Lionstein, our talented scenario editor, in crafting a captivating scenario. We will pose thought-provoking questions to our Discord community, and based on your responses, Lionstein will weave a thrilling scenario using the powerful scenario editor tool. Join the Discord and stay tuned to unleash your imagination.

Development Thoughts & Future

Finally, we want to share some insights from The Artistocrats, the developers of the game. In this interview they share their thoughts on the anniversary and give a sneak peek of what’s to come next: The upcoming lava planet DLC which will feature a brand new campaign, new environments, new units and new game mechanics.



Join us as we celebrate one year of Starship Troopers: Terran Command, and immerse yourself in the exhilarating world of relentless Arachnid battles.

Thank you for being part of this incredible journey, and here's to many more years of heroic Troopers action!

Patch Notes

Besides the new achievements, the new update contains several changes and fixes. Here are a couple of the most important changes:

New Features

Steam achievements added. The main campaign scenarios now each have 2 achievements. The game also has 10 global achievements adding up to a total of 50. Gather your troops and secure them all!

Improvements