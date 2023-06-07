 Skip to content

Bunker Builder Simulator: Prologue update for 7 June 2023

RELEASED! PLAY NOW! 🔥

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
It's time to start building bunkers! ⚒️ 💪

Play a free Prologue now! ⤵️

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2148940/Bunker_Builder_Simulator_Prologue/

Prologue is just part of the gameplay that awaits you in the full version of the game and we really count on your feedback, opinion, and ideas. 👇

If you're still not sure if it's worth playing the free prologue - check out our release trailer! 🔥

You can also jump to your Discord, where you can talk directly to us 👇

Have fun!
Bunker Builder Simulator Team

