Patch 1.11, Linux and Japanese Translation

This is what the new update brings:
- Support for mouse rebinding
- Localized into Japanese
- Minimal functionality added to the front end and menus with the mouse (scroll wheel – up and down, left click – confirms, Right click - cancels). Might need to restore default mapping in the Controls menu for it to work.
- Linux build available
FIXES
- fixed a race condition when quickturning and trying to pick up an item, could leave the item unattainable.
- several changes to animations to prevent some cases where the animation could get stuck.
- fixed a problem with the Plant where it would not attack back anymore
- Stats were switched in the front end
- different fixes and modifications in the rooms
Changed files in this update