 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vaccine Rebirth update for 7 June 2023

Patch 1.11, Linux and Japanese Translation

Share · View all patches · Build 11414450 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is what the new update brings:

  • Support for mouse rebinding
  • Localized into Japanese
  • Minimal functionality added to the front end and menus with the mouse (scroll wheel – up and down, left click – confirms, Right click - cancels). Might need to restore default mapping in the Controls menu for it to work.
  • Linux build available

FIXES

  • fixed a race condition when quickturning and trying to pick up an item, could leave the item unattainable.
  • several changes to animations to prevent some cases where the animation could get stuck.
  • fixed a problem with the Plant where it would not attack back anymore
  • Stats were switched in the front end
  • different fixes and modifications in the rooms

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2252791 Depot 2252791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2252792 Depot 2252792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link