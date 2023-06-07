 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dino Hazard: Chronos Blackout update for 7 June 2023

Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11414338 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

hI!

This is just a fix for the bugs reported by fluffie the sock. A problem with the lights at the Hydroelectric Power Plant and something with the audio buffer.

Sincerely,
BC.

Changed files in this update

DINO HAZARD Win Depot 1287541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link