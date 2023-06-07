 Skip to content

Try To Fall Asleep update for 7 June 2023

Patch notes - 0.4.1M

Good evening players,

Tonight we're releasing a nice, new patch for "Try to Fall Asleep"! For more details, here are the patch notes...

FALLING ASLEEP PHASE
  • Updated info panel.
  • Added 2 levels of panting sounds for high amounts of stress.
  • Updated tutorial texts.
  • Fixed some camera twitching bugs.
  • Improved Night 4 difficulty.
DREAMING PHASE
  • Interacting with objects is now more precise.
  • Made the flashlight more responsive when moving it around.
  • Reorganized all the scares in dream #1 and added 2 new scares.
  • Improved mouse sensitivity.
  • Improved texture scaling on the island terrain.
  • Improved some materials with specular maps.
  • Tweaked the look of the moon in dream #2.
  • All notes in the viewable state will now look better in lower quality settings.
  • Added some dynamic lighting in the dream #4's library.
  • Updated the lighting in the dream #4's water room.
  • Updated music in the dream #2's café.
  • Added a new intro sequence for the dream #1.
  • Changed the coloring for the dream #1 and dream #2 minigames.
  • Changed the FOV for dream #1's minigames.
  • Added some more transitional image effects when fading into a dream or when coming back from a minigame.

And that's it for this patch! If you find anything else or have some other suggestions/feedback, feel free to share them it in the "General feedback thread".

Good night!

AD team

