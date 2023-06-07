Patch notes - 0.4.1M

Good evening players,
Tonight we're releasing a nice, new patch for "Try to Fall Asleep"! For more details, here are the patch notes...
FALLING ASLEEP PHASE
- Updated info panel.
- Added 2 levels of panting sounds for high amounts of stress.
- Updated tutorial texts.
- Fixed some camera twitching bugs.
- Improved Night 4 difficulty.
DREAMING PHASE
- Interacting with objects is now more precise.
- Made the flashlight more responsive when moving it around.
- Reorganized all the scares in dream #1 and added 2 new scares.
- Improved mouse sensitivity.
- Improved texture scaling on the island terrain.
- Improved some materials with specular maps.
- Tweaked the look of the moon in dream #2.
- All notes in the viewable state will now look better in lower quality settings.
- Added some dynamic lighting in the dream #4's library.
- Updated the lighting in the dream #4's water room.
- Updated music in the dream #2's café.
- Added a new intro sequence for the dream #1.
- Changed the coloring for the dream #1 and dream #2 minigames.
- Changed the FOV for dream #1's minigames.
- Added some more transitional image effects when fading into a dream or when coming back from a minigame.
And that's it for this patch! If you find anything else or have some other suggestions/feedback, feel free to share them it in the "General feedback thread".
Good night!
AD team
