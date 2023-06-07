Patch notes - 0.4.1M

Good evening players,

Tonight we're releasing a nice, new patch for "Try to Fall Asleep"! For more details, here are the patch notes...

FALLING ASLEEP PHASE

Updated info panel.



Added 2 levels of panting sounds for high amounts of stress.

Updated tutorial texts.

Fixed some camera twitching bugs.

Improved Night 4 difficulty.

DREAMING PHASE

Interacting with objects is now more precise.

Made the flashlight more responsive when moving it around.

Reorganized all the scares in dream #1 and added 2 new scares.

Improved mouse sensitivity.

Improved texture scaling on the island terrain.

Improved some materials with specular maps.

Tweaked the look of the moon in dream #2.

All notes in the viewable state will now look better in lower quality settings.

Added some dynamic lighting in the dream #4's library.

Updated the lighting in the dream #4's water room.



Updated music in the dream #2's café.

Added a new intro sequence for the dream #1.

Changed the coloring for the dream #1 and dream #2 minigames.

Changed the FOV for dream #1's minigames.

Added some more transitional image effects when fading into a dream or when coming back from a minigame.

And that's it for this patch! If you find anything else or have some other suggestions/feedback, feel free to share them it in the "General feedback thread".

Good night!

AD team