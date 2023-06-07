Free Prologue (Demo) Out Now!

The free prologue (demo) just released - play it NOW!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2435760/Grand_Emprise_Prologue/

If you want to help out, please leave a review as soon as you can (after playing a bit), that helps Steam promote the game to more players!

If you have any feedback, bug reports, or need any help - the best place for that is our Discord!

Wishlist the full game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2236300/Grand_Emprise_Time_Travel_Survival/

Subscribe to my mailing list or join the Discord or follow on Twitter to know about news first!