Hey Valley Villagers!

Over the past year you’ve joined us on a magical journey across Disney Dreamlight Valley from the Peaceful Meadow to the Frosted Heights. With your help (and just a smidge of Dreamlight), you’ve returned the memories of the Valley back to its inhabitants, reunited old friends from distant Realms, and sparked life into even its darkest corners. But, even happy endings take a little time, and there’s plenty of work to do resetting the balance in the Valley. Luckily, you’ll have more than enough help in our latest major content update – The Remembering.

The Remembering

For all your efforts, The Forgetting still has a foothold in the Valley, and its Darkness spreads rampantly across all biomes. In our largest story update, journey to the Forgotten Lands and beyond to uncover the source of what, and who, The Forgetting is – all with the help of someone who knows a little bit about solving problems with magic (...and pumpkins!).

Wonder of Pixar Star Path

Celebrate all things Pixar in our latest Star Path! Add a pop of color to your Valleys with exclusive rewards such as a Red Panda Onesie inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red, or the iconic aquarium full of BUBBLES!!! from Finding Nemo. Ahead of it’s theatrical release, you can also get your avatar Valley-ready for Disney and Pixar’s upcoming Elemental by unlocking a range of hairstyles, clothing and other items inspired by this new film in which “opposites react”.

Both the Premium Shop and Scrooge McDuck Store have received stock updates! Make sure to check each regularly for new content.

Summer Fun

Be sure to check in on our socials next week for how to claim a variety of free Pride-themed t-shirts so that you can #LiveColorfully in your Valleys!

From cosplays of your favorite Pixar Pals to gowns that would make even a Disney princess jealous, we love seeing what the Disney Dreamlight Valley Community comes up with in the Touch of Magic Tool. In our fifth major content update we’re putting more creative tools in your hands with Touch of Magic FURNITURE! After crafting 15 base furniture pieces in-game, you’ll be able to use a variety of textures and your collection of motifs to take your decorating designs to the new heights.

WALL·E Dream Bundle

Say Hello to WALL·E in our first Dream Bundle! Add his Dapper Dream Style to your collection and join him on an exclusive questline to unlock a variety of rewards and even some new dance moves for the Valley’s favorite robot.

Community Driven Changes

With every update, we look to our Community for suggestions and feedback to inspire new content and features. Here are a few of the changes and additions you can expect in this update, brought on by your feedback:

Share off your style with Mannequins: You can now display and quickly change into your favorite fits with a new item!

Live it up in the Valley with Multiple Player homes: We saw that players hated moving their homes from biome to biome. Become the Valley real estate mogul by adding multiple homes for you to use in the Valley.

Increased Item Limit: You asked, we listened. Go wild decorating with a higher item limit!

Bug issues and resolutions

While we may have left the grubs in The Lion King realm , our team has been squashing bugs and issues reported by the Disney Dreamlight Valley Community. We appreciate everyone for taking the time to share their reports with us!

As the game is still in Early Access, we will continue to do our best to address issues as they occur, and proactively prevent further bugs. For a full list of what has been included in this Update, please see HERE.

Should you run into any issues while playing Disney Dreamlight Valley, we first recommend that you check out our known issues HERE. If you don’t see the issue you’re running into, you can get in touch with our Support team via our contact form. Running into issues with a certain quest or objective? Check out our friendly Discord Community for some Disney Dreamlight Valley tips and tricks!