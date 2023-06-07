 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

山门与幻境 update for 7 June 2023

June 7 V0.3.1 update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 11413969 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【Bug Fix 】

  1. Modified the problem that the increase skill could not be drawn

  2. Fixed the problem of vampire decomposing equipment

  3. Fixed an issue where vampire bone-piercing cones don't work

4, fixed vampire mode skill CD abnormal issue

  1. Fixed an issue where skills brought from home are not subject to passive growth

  2. Fixed some gain skills stuck

  3. Fixed some abnormal skill projectiles

  4. Fixed an issue where warehouse items would display abnormally

【 Optimization and addition 】

  1. Adjusted the passive skills of delivery

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1963041 Depot 1963041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link