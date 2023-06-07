June 7 V0.3.1 update announcement

【Bug Fix 】
-
Modified the problem that the increase skill could not be drawn
-
Fixed the problem of vampire decomposing equipment
-
Fixed an issue where vampire bone-piercing cones don't work
4, fixed vampire mode skill CD abnormal issue
-
Fixed an issue where skills brought from home are not subject to passive growth
-
Fixed some gain skills stuck
-
Fixed some abnormal skill projectiles
-
Fixed an issue where warehouse items would display abnormally
【 Optimization and addition 】
- Adjusted the passive skills of delivery
Changed files in this update