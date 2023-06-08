 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unspottable update for 8 June 2023

Online mode Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11413956 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**Unspottable 2.2.0 - Changelog

Unspottable Online mode!**

The full story in changelogs here :)

Unspottable 2.1.3-beta - Changelog

  • Fixes unexpected input from certain keys on Mac OS.
  • Adds background music to start menu.
  • Allows players from different regions to connect to same room.
  • Adds button to quit the game on title screen.
  • Changes 'Quit Game' in lobby to 'Return to title Screen'.
  • Removes 0 and O from possible characters in room codes.
  • Fixes players being stuck on score screen.
  • Fixes Online mode image not loading on start menu
  • Fixes online settings not resetting properly - causing weird behaviors after the first connection.
  • ESC key press on keyboard doesn't make a player join the game anymore.
  • Pressing "Start" (Center 2) on controller in the lobby opens the settings menu unless all players are ready.
  • Stops players from being able to join when players are selecting the game settings.
  • Adds linux build to beta.
  • Fixes resolution issues on Steamdeck.
  • Fixes tutorial On/Off saved preferences.

Unspottable 2.1.7-beta - Changelog

  • Fixes Quit game icon
  • Fixes 'back to Title' on local
  • Fixes multiple avatar bug after resetting players
  • [ONLINE] Fixes "skip tutorial" menu
  • [LINUX] Fixes glow on Factory level

Unspottable 2.1.8-beta - Changelog

  • [ONLINE] Small lag fixes
  • [ONLINE] Adds server region switch
  • [ONLINE] Adds Streamer Mode
  • [ONLINE] Fixes stuck menu at the end of Battlefield
  • [ONLINE] Fixes score synching issues when one client is lagging
  • [ONLINE] Braodcast Quit Game
  • [STEAMDECK] Fix in game menu
  • [SCHOOL] Fix cool kids animation when sitting / leaning

Unspottable 2.1.9-beta - Changelog

  • Fix players loading with no head
  • [ONLINE] Fix XINPUT menu option
  • [ONLINE] Add extra handshake on level loading to ensure Host is ready
  • [ONLINE] Fix UI avatar not being greyed out on KO
  • [ONLINE] Refactor game reset when going back to start
  • Temporarily Disable Tuto
  • Fix all head appearing for a frame on join

Unspottable 2.1.10-beta - Changelog

  • [ONLINE] Fix scene loading getting stuck
  • [FACTORY] Fix players getting stuck at the end of the level
  • Small AI improvements

Unspottable 2.1.13-beta - Changelog

  • [ONLINE] Fix robots missing in lobby
  • [ONLINE] Fix FX missing in lobby
  • Improve double punch logic
  • [MAC] Fix some masks colors
  • Fix collect and distract for 5p+
  • [ONLINE] Change nickname font
  • Fix start music
  • Fix SlowMo sometimes getting stuck
  • Fix tutorial prefs not synched
  • Fix replay menu controllable by non-hosts
  • Fix spaceship teleporter issue
  • Fix end game stats assigned to wrong player

Unspottable 2.1.14-beta - Changelog

  • [ONLINE] Fix characters moving in menu
  • [ONLINE] Change lobby loading
  • [ONLINE] Add region ping
  • [ONLINE] Add connection log on lobby
  • [ONLINE] Fix Back button on deconnexion error menu
  • bind ESC to open/close menu

Unspottable 2.1.15-beta - Changelog

  • [ONLINE] Fix behaviour when entering invalid room name
  • [ONLINE] Add Spec mode
  • [ONLINE] Fix wrong names in score screen
  • [ONLINE] Fix end stats always shown in the hosts language

Unspottable 2.1.16-beta - Changelog

  • [ONLINE] Fix wall slide synch in Factory
  • [ONLINE] Fix small Ai synch issue
  • Various small bugfixes
  • Add extra logging to debug most common exceptions

Unspottable 2.1.17-beta - Changelog

  • Various small bugfixes
  • Add extra logging to debug most common exceptions

Unspottable 2.1.18-beta - Changelog

  • [ONLINE] Fix player missing UI
  • [ONLINE] Fix players joining lobby at the same frame
  • [ONLINE] Fix Leaving lobby / quitting game sometimes not working
  • [DISCO] Fix diagonal movement during dance move
  • Fix 'buzzkill' end stat
  • Various small bugfixes
  • Add extra logging to debug most common exceptions

Unspottable 2.1.19-beta - Changelog

  • [ONLINE] Fix supero loading items issue
  • [ONLINE] Fix UI problem when player disconnects in lobby
  • [ONLINE] Remove whitespace from room code input
  • Various small bugfixes
  • prepare logging for release

Unspottable 2.1.20-beta - Changelog

  • [LOCAL] Fix various small bugs
  • [LOCAL] Fix prison showing four light switches
  • [FACTORY] Fix punched bot still moving
  • [FACTORY] Fix game not ending after last punched

Unspottable 2.1.21-beta - Changelog

  • [LOCAL] Re enable tuto
  • [STREAMER] Speed up ghosts
  • [Demo] Add new demo build
  • [ONLINE] Fix big when resetting players with menu open

Unspottable 2.2.0 - Changelog

  • [ONLINE] Fix cases when room shows full when it is not
  • [ONLINE] Fix bots not registering punches in lobby
  • [ONLINE] Fix SlowMo not triggering with double punches
  • [LOCAL] Improve menus in start scene

Changed files in this update

Windows Unspottable Depot Depot 1243961
  • Loading history…
Linux Unspottable Depot Depot 1243962
  • Loading history…
Mac Unspottable Depot Depot 1243963
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link