Online mode Update

Unspottable 2.1.3-beta - Changelog
- Fixes unexpected input from certain keys on Mac OS.
- Adds background music to start menu.
- Allows players from different regions to connect to same room.
- Adds button to quit the game on title screen.
- Changes 'Quit Game' in lobby to 'Return to title Screen'.
- Removes 0 and O from possible characters in room codes.
- Fixes players being stuck on score screen.
- Fixes Online mode image not loading on start menu
- Fixes online settings not resetting properly - causing weird behaviors after the first connection.
- ESC key press on keyboard doesn't make a player join the game anymore.
- Pressing "Start" (Center 2) on controller in the lobby opens the settings menu unless all players are ready.
- Stops players from being able to join when players are selecting the game settings.
- Adds linux build to beta.
- Fixes resolution issues on Steamdeck.
- Fixes tutorial On/Off saved preferences.
Unspottable 2.1.7-beta - Changelog
- Fixes Quit game icon
- Fixes 'back to Title' on local
- Fixes multiple avatar bug after resetting players
- [ONLINE] Fixes "skip tutorial" menu
- [LINUX] Fixes glow on Factory level
Unspottable 2.1.8-beta - Changelog
- [ONLINE] Small lag fixes
- [ONLINE] Adds server region switch
- [ONLINE] Adds Streamer Mode
- [ONLINE] Fixes stuck menu at the end of Battlefield
- [ONLINE] Fixes score synching issues when one client is lagging
- [ONLINE] Braodcast Quit Game
- [STEAMDECK] Fix in game menu
- [SCHOOL] Fix cool kids animation when sitting / leaning
Unspottable 2.1.9-beta - Changelog
- Fix players loading with no head
- [ONLINE] Fix XINPUT menu option
- [ONLINE] Add extra handshake on level loading to ensure Host is ready
- [ONLINE] Fix UI avatar not being greyed out on KO
- [ONLINE] Refactor game reset when going back to start
- Temporarily Disable Tuto
- Fix all head appearing for a frame on join
Unspottable 2.1.10-beta - Changelog
- [ONLINE] Fix scene loading getting stuck
- [FACTORY] Fix players getting stuck at the end of the level
- Small AI improvements
Unspottable 2.1.13-beta - Changelog
- [ONLINE] Fix robots missing in lobby
- [ONLINE] Fix FX missing in lobby
- Improve double punch logic
- [MAC] Fix some masks colors
- Fix collect and distract for 5p+
- [ONLINE] Change nickname font
- Fix start music
- Fix SlowMo sometimes getting stuck
- Fix tutorial prefs not synched
- Fix replay menu controllable by non-hosts
- Fix spaceship teleporter issue
- Fix end game stats assigned to wrong player
Unspottable 2.1.14-beta - Changelog
- [ONLINE] Fix characters moving in menu
- [ONLINE] Change lobby loading
- [ONLINE] Add region ping
- [ONLINE] Add connection log on lobby
- [ONLINE] Fix Back button on deconnexion error menu
- bind ESC to open/close menu
Unspottable 2.1.15-beta - Changelog
- [ONLINE] Fix behaviour when entering invalid room name
- [ONLINE] Add Spec mode
- [ONLINE] Fix wrong names in score screen
- [ONLINE] Fix end stats always shown in the hosts language
Unspottable 2.1.16-beta - Changelog
- [ONLINE] Fix wall slide synch in Factory
- [ONLINE] Fix small Ai synch issue
- Various small bugfixes
- Add extra logging to debug most common exceptions
Unspottable 2.1.17-beta - Changelog
Unspottable 2.1.18-beta - Changelog
- [ONLINE] Fix player missing UI
- [ONLINE] Fix players joining lobby at the same frame
- [ONLINE] Fix Leaving lobby / quitting game sometimes not working
- [DISCO] Fix diagonal movement during dance move
- Fix 'buzzkill' end stat
- Various small bugfixes
- Add extra logging to debug most common exceptions
Unspottable 2.1.19-beta - Changelog
- [ONLINE] Fix supero loading items issue
- [ONLINE] Fix UI problem when player disconnects in lobby
- [ONLINE] Remove whitespace from room code input
- Various small bugfixes
- prepare logging for release
Unspottable 2.1.20-beta - Changelog
- [LOCAL] Fix various small bugs
- [LOCAL] Fix prison showing four light switches
- [FACTORY] Fix punched bot still moving
- [FACTORY] Fix game not ending after last punched
Unspottable 2.1.21-beta - Changelog
- [LOCAL] Re enable tuto
- [STREAMER] Speed up ghosts
- [Demo] Add new demo build
- [ONLINE] Fix big when resetting players with menu open
Unspottable 2.2.0 - Changelog
- [ONLINE] Fix cases when room shows full when it is not
- [ONLINE] Fix bots not registering punches in lobby
- [ONLINE] Fix SlowMo not triggering with double punches
- [LOCAL] Improve menus in start scene
