third update of DEFENDUN!!!

Hello, I am Ferry who produces "Defenden Graphics".
We would like to inform you of the 2023.06.07 update version fixes.
[BALANCE]
devil king
hp 700 → 2500
angel king
hp 700 → 2300
-dragon kinight
offense power 2 → 3
archer GOD
attack delay 1s → 0.4s
druid
[golem]offense power 12 → 6
angel sniper
offense power 5 → 8
devil sniper
offense power 24 → 45
(3stage) Difficulty has become more difficult.
[BUG]
"boss appearance show" bug fixed
[ETC]
A button has been created to pay gold(20gold) instead of cards in the card box.
Add translation
english, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional)
Changed files in this update