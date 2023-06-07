third update of DEFENDUN!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 11413915 · Last edited 7 June 2023 – 12:39:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello, I am Ferry who produces "Defenden Graphics".

We would like to inform you of the 2023.06.07 update version fixes.

[BALANCE]

devil king

hp 700 → 2500

angel king

hp 700 → 2300

-dragon kinight

offense power 2 → 3

archer GOD

attack delay 1s → 0.4s

druid

[golem]offense power 12 → 6

angel sniper

offense power 5 → 8

devil sniper

offense power 24 → 45

(3stage) Difficulty has become more difficult.

[BUG]

"boss appearance show" bug fixed

[ETC]

A button has been created to pay gold(20gold) instead of cards in the card box.

Add translation

english, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional)