DEFENDUN update for 7 June 2023

third update of DEFENDUN!!!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, I am Ferry who produces "Defenden Graphics".

We would like to inform you of the 2023.06.07 update version fixes.

[BALANCE]

devil king
hp 700 → 2500

angel king
hp 700 → 2300

-dragon kinight
offense power 2 → 3

archer GOD
attack delay 1s → 0.4s

druid
[golem]offense power 12 → 6

angel sniper
offense power 5 → 8

devil sniper
offense power 24 → 45

(3stage) Difficulty has become more difficult.

[BUG]

"boss appearance show" bug fixed

[ETC]

A button has been created to pay gold(20gold) instead of cards in the card box.

Add translation
english, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional)

Changed files in this update

