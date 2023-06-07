Hello, everyone! Full Gear hit 10 reviews today, giving it an official Positive rating! This may not seem like much, but it means the world to me. Hopefully, even more players will find their way to the gears now.

It's too short-term to make a cool party-themed update, but I still want to give a reward! Maybe you've checked out the Seeder already, making you able to seed runs and replay dungeons. Did you know there's a bunch of "secret seeds" that give weird effects?

They come in three flavors: helpful, hindering, and jokes. Helpful include the three God's names (which are...) or just using "Cheat"; hindering are for example "Blind" or "Curse"; and jokes are "Soup", "Crab" or "Calm". Especially "Calm" gives a great comedic effect to otherwise dramatic moments. There's also a super secret minigame you can find somewhere... maybe a hint will help.

So anyway, thanks a ton to everyone giving Full Gear a chance. I'm very happy it landed well. If you have suggestions or bugs to report - or if you don't know how to solve the Designer quest - just join my Discord server and I'll let you liv- I mean I'll try to help you the best I can.

Again, thank you so much, and may Full Gear live on.