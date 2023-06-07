 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boss Fighters update for 7 June 2023

AMA WITH CEO BOSS FIGHTERS

Share · View all patches · Build 11413573 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

📢 Join us tomorrow, June 8th, for an exclusive Town Hall event!

🗓️ Discover our project roadmap, participate in a CEO AMA, and stand a chance to win 1 of 10 alpha keys!

🚀 Don't miss this opportunity!👉 https://discord.gg/playbossfighters

Changed depots in develop-2 branch

View more data in app history for build 11413573
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1784651 Depot 1784651
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link