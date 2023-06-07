 Skip to content

Subspace Discovery update for 7 June 2023

v0.10.10 - 2023-06-07

Build 11413539 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• [new] Attack uses a different system, it will for instance auto-follow until the first strike.
• [new] Added a target window, which shows the current enemy you are engaged with.
• [new] Added power saving options to the settings menu.
• [tune] Adjusted Tier 5 resource requirements, previously it was impossible to research them.
• [tune] Selecting custom ships is now much more accurate.
• [tune] Size of the visual selection circle has been improved.
• [tune] Command dialog sticks to the screen position if activated while the camera followed the ship.
• [tune] Moved item loot higher in space, meaning it will be on top of your ship.
• [tune] Portal shows if an Event completed, and if so, no longer requires Jump Crystals to enter.
• [tune] The in-game profile button now actually looks like one and can show a "Subspace Pioneer" banner.
• [tune] Localized settings menu and a few others.
• [fix] Event camera move is now restricted to each player.
• [fix] Power saving is now correctly reacting to keyboard, and no longer causes the game to freeze.
• [fix] Stack now longer overflows to 65,000, @Dragher.
• [fix] Sound loops are now stopped in a more reliable way.
• [fix] Gate Keeper event will now reward at the end.
• [tune] Chance for an enemy under an asteroid is now much more rare, however, some asteroids seems to attack them much more.

