Tank Mechanic Simulator update for 7 June 2023

Update 1.4.1 - DLC2 Day 1 Patch + Devstream

Build 11413393 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are hotfixing bugs reported by our community after the recent DLC release and 1.4.0 update.

1.4.1 DLC2 Day 1 Patch

Fixed:

  • [Mid][Calliope] Incorrect state of turret material (was fixed by default)
  • [M10 Wolverine][M4A2 Late] Rear lights can be repaired
  • [Museum][Tank Manager] Tanks with any repair/assembly state can be moved to the museum
  • [Sherman Early] Configuration in between Bearing Balls and Differential Housing
  • [Mid][Calliope] Fuel and Oil filter are now tool proof
  • [Jumbo] Armament and labels changed from 76 to 75mm
  • [All Shermans][Wolverine] Extended interior preview (I button) was not hiding enough parts to present engine and gearbox
Devstream today at 6:30PM (CEST)

We also invite you for another stream with developers! Come and hang out with us, its great opportunity to ask any questions and win free DLC keys! Please visit our steampage today at 6:30PM (CEST).

Thanks and have a good one!
DeGenerals


