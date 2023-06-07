Patch v33.11

//misc changes
- Updated the "translation_reference.csv" file.
- Blood Pact relic: If one of the items was a Loot Box then it will now show the Loot Box effect text instead of the Blood Pact text (so you don't have to check the Status Screen to see what the Box gave).
//bug fixes
- Mauseleum Awakens - New Game Forever: Loading a previously saved run from the Game Over or Escape Menu screen could cause issues with relics/minions (it wasn't correctly flushing the data so for example some minions could carry over from the previous run when boneraising which could cause weirdness or a crash).
- The Clashful Card unlocks weren't saving correctly when collected/bought/sold.
- Crypt - Goblusious: Researching Relic/Spell unlocks wasn't saving correctly.
- Voodoo Shaman class - Occultis Agonia meta: It's description didn't reference the Tangler roots (which was added in the previous patch).
