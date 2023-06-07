 Skip to content

Landlord's Super update for 7 June 2023

Patch 1.0.05

Build 11413350

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More fixes for annoying stuff.

1.0.05

  • Attempting a fix for the notebook getting stuck in hands when selecting a consumable from the pouch on certain players' machines. Hard one to fix as I cannot reproduce it. Please let me know if this issue has been fixed for you after this update.
  • Tamsin no longer gives the player the pouch tutorial dialogue if player orders a hot meal
  • Showers have been allocated more space on the delivery truck. This is to stop them arriving damaged, though this will mean a max of only two can be ordered at once.
  • Tamsin bap van now closed in the evening

Cheers, cheers, cheers.

