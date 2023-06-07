Patch 1.0.05

More fixes for annoying stuff.
1.0.05
- Attempting a fix for the notebook getting stuck in hands when selecting a consumable from the pouch on certain players' machines. Hard one to fix as I cannot reproduce it. Please let me know if this issue has been fixed for you after this update.
- Tamsin no longer gives the player the pouch tutorial dialogue if player orders a hot meal
- Showers have been allocated more space on the delivery truck. This is to stop them arriving damaged, though this will mean a max of only two can be ordered at once.
- Tamsin bap van now closed in the evening
Cheers, cheers, cheers.
