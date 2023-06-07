 Skip to content

Mutants: Genesis update for 7 June 2023

Update 0.4.9 Patchnote

Update 0.4.9 Patchnote

Dear Psycogs,
Our June 07 maintenance is now over! Thank you all for your patience. Here is today's patchnote:

⚠️ Capsules are momentarily deactivated. Sorry for the inconvenience. ⚠️

💻 Server

  • Upgrades and optimisations on our server side.

💊 Capsules

  • Text correction triggered when trying to buy capsules without enough credits.

🃏 Cards

  • Puppetron: Bug fixes regarding spawning or despawning of Puppets in unvolontary ways.
  • Big Medpack: Bug fix that allowed the Big Medpack to heal allied mutants in multiplayer.
  • Darkfire Tower: The building now inflicts piercing damages as written on its ability.
  • Goliath: Bug fix that prevented its ability to double the effects of Parts cards.
  • Missile Turret: Visual upgrade of its ability in boss mode that wasn't properly targeting it.

👹 Boss

  • Bug fix that prevented to see allies hands.

Tutorial

  • New text to teach players to right click cards.

See you soon in the arena!

The Mutants: Genesis team

