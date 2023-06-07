Update 0.4.9 Patchnote

Dear Psycogs,
Our June 07 maintenance is now over! Thank you all for your patience. Here is today's patchnote:
⚠️ Capsules are momentarily deactivated. Sorry for the inconvenience. ⚠️
💻 Server
- Upgrades and optimisations on our server side.
💊 Capsules
- Text correction triggered when trying to buy capsules without enough credits.
🃏 Cards
- Puppetron: Bug fixes regarding spawning or despawning of Puppets in unvolontary ways.
- Big Medpack: Bug fix that allowed the Big Medpack to heal allied mutants in multiplayer.
- Darkfire Tower: The building now inflicts piercing damages as written on its ability.
- Goliath: Bug fix that prevented its ability to double the effects of Parts cards.
- Missile Turret: Visual upgrade of its ability in boss mode that wasn't properly targeting it.
👹 Boss
- Bug fix that prevented to see allies hands.
❔ Tutorial
- New text to teach players to right click cards.
See you soon in the arena!
The Mutants: Genesis team
Changed files in this update