Labyrinthine Case File Update - Part 1

Why does it say Part 1?
We know you're all excited for the case file update. We think that the QoL changes we have done so far deserve to be in the public space, so we've decided to break the case file update into two parts, with most things coming in part 1 and additional maps/monsters in part 2 (which were originally planned for another update). You may notice the brick maze is not included with this part; there's changes we want to make and we don't think we can get them done soon enough to include, so we're going to move it over to part 2.
Changelog
- Added New Case File Map; Mines
- Added New Case File Map; Carnival
- Added New Case File Map; Dead Forest
- Added New Case File Map; Fog City
- Added New Case File Monster; [spoiler] Miner [/spoiler]
- Added New Case File Monster; [spoiler] Clown [/spoiler]
- Added New Case File Monster; [spoiler] Marionette [/spoiler]
- Added New Case File Monster; [spoiler] Feeler [/spoiler]
- Added New Case File Monster; [spoiler] The Nameless [/spoiler]
- Added New Case File Monster; [spoiler] Mosquito [/spoiler]
- Added New Case File Monster; [spoiler] Leech [/spoiler]
- Added New Case File Monster Variant; [spoiler] Hunter Pigman [/spoiler]
- Added New Case File Monster Variant; [spoiler] Ash Oni [/spoiler]
- Added New Case File Monster Variant; [spoiler] Crimson Lady [/spoiler]
- Added New Case File Monster Variant; [spoiler] Smoldering Wickerman [/spoiler]
- Added New Case File Monster Variant; [spoiler] Joker Smiley [/spoiler]
- Added the ability to customise lobby music
- Added 23 Music Tracks that can be found in cases, 2 are hardcore exclusive
- Added 15 new hardcore exclusive cosmetics
- Added over 80 new regular/map exclusive cosmetics
- Added mercy system that helps reduce the chance of repeat cosmetics
- Added more spawns to all mazes for tickets, tokens, equipment
- Added validation to roots/bars to help combat people getting stuck in dead ends
- Added a new submaze in backrooms to help break it up a little
- Updated the daily tasks to include new maze types (they didn't include bamboo forest or later)
- Reduced the range of Smiley's hearing range when you are being chased by another monster
- Improved UI of buttons in the lobby
- Improved the lighting on the daily task board
- Added findable stamps for generating your own rare/hardcore cases
- The cornfields and sewer are now available at level 0-5, the unkept hedges and the forest appear at level 5 instead
- Some cosmetics (such as the monocles) now appear in a small jewelry box to make them easier to see
- The Map Equipment has been updated and will now show safehouse, landmarks and drawn paths (rather than pixel paths)
- The Compass has been improved and now displays an illuminated "N" as well as changes to make it more accurate
- Reworked how clubfoot does his vision detection, should fix the intermittent issue with him randomly aggroing on players
- Improved how waypoints are placed by the random case system, this should help with monster navigation
- Added animated skies to some case files
- Added firebowls / shrines to some case files
- Cosmetics in the tent now show their aquisition method (i.e. red = hardcore, orange = unique, blue = rare, green = uncommon, white = common)
- Added equipment spawns to mazes
- Added two new pieces of equipment (The M.P.A.S and the High Power Flashlight)
- Reworked difficulty to reduce the amount of monsters you receive when over level 50
- Reworked the difficulty to balance the monsters you receive
- Modified AI of monsters to help prevent them from "camping"
- Added in systems to deter monsters from hanging around start/end/safe house pieces
- Huge rework to the audio system (please reset your volumes to full) to balance the overall sound levels
- Added the ability to generate custom cases with variant monsters
- You will now always have an normal/easy case file on the board (for those without time to run the extremes)
- Modified Chapter 6 to include some barriers near the puzzle
- Chapter 6 now has graffiti in the mine section to hint at the mechanics
- Chapter 6 has had some lantern colours changed to help distinguish areas
- Reworked how the cryptex works on a technical level in chapter 1
- Improved the performance of VR players
- Several objects have been updated to now have the correct footstep sounds
- Added new paintings to the manor
- So many random little tweaks and bug fixes
Changed files in this update