Labyrinthine Case File Update - Part 1

Why does it say Part 1?

We know you're all excited for the case file update. We think that the QoL changes we have done so far deserve to be in the public space, so we've decided to break the case file update into two parts, with most things coming in part 1 and additional maps/monsters in part 2 (which were originally planned for another update). You may notice the brick maze is not included with this part; there's changes we want to make and we don't think we can get them done soon enough to include, so we're going to move it over to part 2.

Changelog

Added New Case File Map; Mines

Added New Case File Map; Carnival

Added New Case File Map; Dead Forest

Added New Case File Map; Fog City

Added New Case File Monster; [spoiler] Miner [/spoiler]

Added New Case File Monster; [spoiler] Clown [/spoiler]

Added New Case File Monster; [spoiler] Marionette [/spoiler]

Added New Case File Monster; [spoiler] Feeler [/spoiler]

Added New Case File Monster; [spoiler] The Nameless [/spoiler]

Added New Case File Monster; [spoiler] Mosquito [/spoiler]

Added New Case File Monster; [spoiler] Leech [/spoiler]

Added New Case File Monster Variant; [spoiler] Hunter Pigman [/spoiler]

Added New Case File Monster Variant; [spoiler] Ash Oni [/spoiler]

Added New Case File Monster Variant; [spoiler] Crimson Lady [/spoiler]

Added New Case File Monster Variant; [spoiler] Smoldering Wickerman [/spoiler]

Added New Case File Monster Variant; [spoiler] Joker Smiley [/spoiler]

Added the ability to customise lobby music

Added 23 Music Tracks that can be found in cases, 2 are hardcore exclusive

Added 15 new hardcore exclusive cosmetics

Added over 80 new regular/map exclusive cosmetics

Added mercy system that helps reduce the chance of repeat cosmetics

Added more spawns to all mazes for tickets, tokens, equipment

Added validation to roots/bars to help combat people getting stuck in dead ends

Added a new submaze in backrooms to help break it up a little

Updated the daily tasks to include new maze types (they didn't include bamboo forest or later)

Reduced the range of Smiley's hearing range when you are being chased by another monster

Improved UI of buttons in the lobby

Improved the lighting on the daily task board

Added findable stamps for generating your own rare/hardcore cases

The cornfields and sewer are now available at level 0-5, the unkept hedges and the forest appear at level 5 instead

Some cosmetics (such as the monocles) now appear in a small jewelry box to make them easier to see

The Map Equipment has been updated and will now show safehouse, landmarks and drawn paths (rather than pixel paths)

The Compass has been improved and now displays an illuminated "N" as well as changes to make it more accurate

Reworked how clubfoot does his vision detection, should fix the intermittent issue with him randomly aggroing on players

Improved how waypoints are placed by the random case system, this should help with monster navigation

Added animated skies to some case files

Added firebowls / shrines to some case files

Cosmetics in the tent now show their aquisition method (i.e. red = hardcore, orange = unique, blue = rare, green = uncommon, white = common)

Added equipment spawns to mazes

Added two new pieces of equipment (The M.P.A.S and the High Power Flashlight)

Reworked difficulty to reduce the amount of monsters you receive when over level 50

Reworked the difficulty to balance the monsters you receive

Modified AI of monsters to help prevent them from "camping"

Added in systems to deter monsters from hanging around start/end/safe house pieces

Huge rework to the audio system (please reset your volumes to full) to balance the overall sound levels

Added the ability to generate custom cases with variant monsters

You will now always have an normal/easy case file on the board (for those without time to run the extremes)

Modified Chapter 6 to include some barriers near the puzzle

Chapter 6 now has graffiti in the mine section to hint at the mechanics

Chapter 6 has had some lantern colours changed to help distinguish areas

Reworked how the cryptex works on a technical level in chapter 1

Improved the performance of VR players

Several objects have been updated to now have the correct footstep sounds

Added new paintings to the manor