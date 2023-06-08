Steam Early Access Available NOW!

Hello Everyone!

Our first VR game is finally available on Steam Early Access.

Our goal is to extend the limits in Virtual reality and share the fun with all the players. This game is very simple, all you need is to use the powerful pressure washer gun to clean up all the tiny little dirt and found peace of mind.

We believe the Early Access stage will be the best occasion to refine the pressure washer supported by our passionate player. We are planning to add more content and improve the performance with all the help we can find.

We are grateful for all you participate and thank you for enjoying the Pressure Washer world and hope all of you have a wonderful time.

