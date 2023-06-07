Patch 1.5.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11413117 · Last edited 7 June 2023 – 10:59:12 UTC by Wendy

Added the feature request of double clicking on retrofit options to create the retrofit job, skipping the need to click the add button.

Changed the base random rate of harsh planet biome's agricultural planetary environmental factor.

Added gameplay info buttons to relevant panels and fixed the popup's language selection option.

Worked on sectoid and pirate encounters, pirate ambushes now spawn with fever capital ships and sectoids with less escorts at the start of the game.

I am trying to balance difficulty of combat at the start of the game and slowly introduce upgrades to menaces over time.

Interceptor weapons, no longer effected by difficulty setting's damage modifier.

Increased the max zoom distance of the star chart camera from 130LY to 200LY.

Also added a command that you can use to set it to your liking:

Use the HELP STARCHARTCAMERA command to see the parameters that you have access to.

For example: STARCHARTCAMERA 250 20 1 will set it max distance 250, zoom steps 20, zoom duration 1 sec