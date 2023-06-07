Patch Notes 1.0.3

Hello, Friends!

Remember when we mentioned on Monday that we're working on the matchmaking system? Well, we've got some news to share! This is our first attempt to tackle some of the issues players have been reporting, and we'll keep fine-tuning the matchmaking to make it the absolute best it can be.

Changelog

Content & Features

Matchmaking

Improved level-based matchmaking: Improved chances of finding matches with players on at a similar level as you & fixed an issue when a party is created and enters the 2v2 queue

UI Updates

Added controller binding to the "Invite Friend" shortcut

Improved UI navigation with controller

Rich text is disabled in nickname tags so that players can't change colors/format

Bug Fixes

Fixed: Out of bounds & occlusion issues in Subway Station

Fixed: The first voted map is always the picked map for the rematch

Fixed: Friends & "Recently played with" widgets in the Friends menu get mixed up & unsorted after a few seconds

Fixed: "There's nothing to lose at this point" can't be obtained

Fixed: The Self-Destruct card explosion didn’t do any damage, now it does!

Fixed: Bots on Rooftop stay defensive

Fixed: There was a bug where all explosive quests didn’t work as intended

Fixed: Removed the movie playing on the Theatre's screen to avoid random crashes

