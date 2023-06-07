Playtest 4 Update 2

Hello! Small patch to bring some QoL improvements.
**
ADDED
**
- Added small Notificiation indicator next to Ticket button in Lobby to show if you have received a response.
**
BUG FIXES
**
- Fixed Resolution dropdown scrollbar being to small if many options.
- Fixed a bug with Shop and Inventory when buying weapons. In order this to work correctly, everybody's purchases have been reset.
- Fixed some weapons feeling lighter than others.
- Fixed reload sounds not being synced with the animation.
**
CHANGES
**
- Changed movement to be more responsive and smoother. Please provide feedback if this new system feels faster or slower.
**
IMPROVEMENTS
**
- Improved melee hit reg.
- Improved security.
Changed files in this update