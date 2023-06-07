 Skip to content

Project Zero Playtest update for 7 June 2023

Playtest 4 Update 2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Small patch to bring some QoL improvements.

**

ADDED

**

  • Added small Notificiation indicator next to Ticket button in Lobby to show if you have received a response.

**

BUG FIXES

**

  • Fixed Resolution dropdown scrollbar being to small if many options.
  • Fixed a bug with Shop and Inventory when buying weapons. In order this to work correctly, everybody's purchases have been reset.
  • Fixed some weapons feeling lighter than others.
  • Fixed reload sounds not being synced with the animation.

**

CHANGES

**

  • Changed movement to be more responsive and smoother. Please provide feedback if this new system feels faster or slower.

**

IMPROVEMENTS

**

  • Improved melee hit reg.
  • Improved security.

