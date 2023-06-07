Mythrel v0.4.0

We're thrilled to announce the latest updates for Mythrel. Version 0.4.0 brings a wealth of new features, improvements, and enhancements to deepen your gaming experience.

New Gauntlet Realm Mode

In our commitment to continuously provide fresh and exciting content, we've introduced a new realm mode, Gauntlet. Functionally similar to the well-received Vortex mode, Gauntlet presents a unique challenge with its random deck configurations and rewards of 1-4 Dragon Scales. Notably, this mode is accessible to new players free of charge for up to 10 matches (provided you lose each one), opening up the thrills of Mythrel to an even broader audience. New players still now start with 10 Dragon Scales.

Dragon Scales Update

We've also revised the Dragon Scales system. These can now be earned through participating in the Gauntlet mode and are available for transferring between accounts. Please note that Dragon Scales can no longer currently be purchased through our in-game shop, but may be brought back if the community demands it. Instead, we're working to bring you new ways to earn and use them for cosmetic enhancements, such as avatar frames, card sleeves, backgrounds, and more.

Deck Rules Modification, Meta Update

To encourage a diverse and dynamic meta, we've adjusted the rules around life cost cards. In this update, you may include a maximum of one life cost card per deck, inviting players to explore a broader range of cards and strategies.

Bug Fixes and UI Improvements

This update includes several bug fixes and user interface updates to improve overall game performance and usability. We've streamlined various aspects of the game interface, aiming to provide a smoother, more immersive experience.

Realm Display Enhancements

For better realm identification, we've updated the game to display the creator's username in the realm list. Furthermore, the realm mode is now visibly communicated in matches to keep players informed.

We appreciate your support and look forward to hearing your feedback on the latest improvements. As always, happy gaming! See you in the realms! :fire: