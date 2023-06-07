 Skip to content

Scare Girl update for 7 June 2023

Level 9 is in the game and quick news

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Level 9 is in the game today because I want to start working on horror story mode 2 on Friday cause Friday I don't work today i work. If there's any bugs in the game let me know. The girl in level 9 likes to go upstairs I don't know why. I made this map all by myself I put all the walls and floor and roof and props together just quick news. Have a good day.

