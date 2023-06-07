 Skip to content

Their Land update for 7 June 2023

V 1.21 Massive Performance Update 2

Share · View all patches · Build 11412919 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With this update the performance should be more stable and better, also on lower end systems

  • reduced almost all Texture sizes
  • reduced material cost in general
  • reduces light quality slightly
  • reduced particle effects cost

Changed files in this update

