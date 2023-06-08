Voidigo v1.0 - The Release Update

**
Voidigo is now out of Early Access with this huge new update!

We recommend creating a new save file to fully enjoy the new content!
Thank you for all your support during Early Access and we hope you enjoy the full release!
---
---NEW
- A new start to the game. Make a new save file to check it out!
- A new mysterious area at the top of the camp...
- World Expansions now also unlock a new challenge!
- Credits!
- Void Puppeteer - Now a more formidable foe!
- New Challenge - Kill in Order!
- New Challenge - Ants in the Pants!
- New Challenge - Drywall!
- New Challenge - Snowman!
- New Challenge - High Security!
- New Challenge - Skogr Mine!
- Challenge Info - When nearby a challenge door there's now new UI telling you more details about the challenge!
- You now have the option to start a run without a starter powerup, for you blank slate lovers out there!
- Treasure guy!
- More pet parts!
- New achievements!
- Void Fragment Results - When you win or lose a run you will now get a presentation of how many Void Fragments you have gained!
NEW POWERUPS
- The Black Hole Hop
- The Leg-Button Limbo
- The Pinch-Button Polka
- The Gulp-Button Groove
- The Beep-Button Bop
- The Bubble-Button Boogie
- Rain Rounds
- Splash Sole
- Aquatic Icon
- New 'instant pickup' powerups!
NEW WEAPONS
- Crazy Gun
- Finger Gun
- Axe-a-lotl
- Axe Pals
- Swordsterer
- The One
- Tank Turtle
- Buccaneer
- Echino Seedling
- Eye of Magmoth
- Broken Rifle
- Mjölnir
- Banana Splat
- Pious Pummeler
- Gunchucks
- Triple Roffel
- Scoop Scope
- Combat Rifle Anniversary Edition
- Dragon Do-over
- Shockgun
- Voidazzler
- No Entry
- Raven's Edge
---[h2=CHANGES]CHANGES[/h2]
- Upgrade Star - Now displays the shard reward during the cutscene. Each consecutive star is now worth slightly more shards, so powerups with more upgrades will be more worth the trouble.
- Other sound effects now lower when player gets hurt to emphasize it more.
- Shop - Lowered extra room entrances to reduce camera focus fighting.
- New corrupted look on bosses, scary and cool!
- All bosses have new fancy icons!
- Pets in Camp - There's now 15 instead of 20 pets in the camp, to make it a bit less cramped.
- Areas are now generally smaller and have a higher prop density!
- The Void - New look for walls. Start area is now the same size as normal beacon areas.
- North Harvest areas are now less cluttered. Wall edges stand out more to make the walls more readable.
- Beacons - Activating a beacon now only pops the nearby corruption blobs and not all in the area.
- Out of bounds co-op flight now activates bubble shield when you gain control over the character again.
- Ice shattering has better visual effects and works more properly on bosses. Shattering a frozen enemy does more damage.
- World End Shortcut - Shortcuts can not overlap eachother anymore. Now breaks occluding props.
- Challenge Room - Reward now hovers between the alive players instead of only following player 1. Player now gets at least two challenges to choose between.
- Challenge 'Grounded' - Pollen dashing is now allowed!
- New sounds for opening and closing the tab menu.
- Enterables - You can now exit an enterable from any side if you destroy the walls!
- Ghost Quest - Cradles will now do a visual effect when filled and get untinted for a moment after being filled during combat, making it more obvious where their health went for new players.
- Recharger - Now prioritizes wanting your weapon. Can now ask for currency as well!
- Currency Eater - Now creates an explosion when fed fully or destroyed (Does not hurt the player)
- Healthgulper - Now rewards bundles instead of random powerups!
- Price for unlocking a new character is now 12 Void Fragments.
POWERUP CHANGES
- Beacon Turrets - Now keeps fighting if one player is still alive, even if its not the owner of the turret.
- Linear Field - Bullets now move a bit more naturally around walls.
- Bottled Tomto Blood - Now requires you to sprint in air to activate it
- Mother Ship - Now only follows the player that owns the powerup instead of the closest friendly target.
- Arachnid Haste - Follows player more precisely.
- Back Buckler - New description!
- Fire Button - New description!
- Bullet Button - New description!
- Emeraldon Button - New description!
- Poison Button - New description!
- Electricity Button - New description!
- Ice Button - New description!
- Moldy Pepper - New description!
- Charged Pepper - New description!
- Arctic Pepper - New description!
- Red Pepper - New description!
- Noxious Icon - New description!
- Shot Flipper - New description!
- Jimbot - New description!
- Wall Spiders - New description!
- Homesick Bullet Lotion - New description!
- Jellified Tungsten Bullet Lotion - New description!
- Ornate Wooden Hilt - New description!
- Gloppy - New description!
- Bounce Gel - New description!
- Coffee - New description!
- Cryo Rounds - New description!
- Incendiary Rounds - New description!
- Volt Rounds - New description!
- Poison Rounds - New description!
- Hurricane Sole - New description!
- Thunder Sole - New description!
- Pyro Sole - New description!
- Glacial Sole - New description!
- Toxic Sole - New description!
WEAPON CHANGES
- Bomb Rod - New description!
- Pufferfish - New description!
- Maelstrom - New description!
- Bay Bow - New description!
- Roffel - New description!
- Cross Bone - New description!
- Snake Egg Launcher - New description!
- Siegemaster - New description!
- Imperiant Speklunker - New description!
- Imperiant Mace - New description!
- Restrained Imperiant Baby - New description!
- Brine Gar - New description!
- Summer Scepter - New description!
- The Croaker - New description!
UI CHANGES
- Pet Banish Menu - Now displays the equipped weapon of the pet as well.
- Different ground materials have less contrast on the minimap.
- There's now a deny effect on the healthbar when you try to hurt yourself but you do not have enough health.
- Passage Map - Now fades out during battle if a player or enemy is underneath it.
---[h2=BALANCING]BALANCING[/h2]
- Shop - After the first world there's now 3 powerups, 3 upgrades and 2 weapons.
- Loop Minigame - Popping a powerup bubble now fully removes the powerup regardless of upgrade level.
- Double Shop - Now holds three ammo jars for the same price.
- Time Freeze - Player attacks are not frozen anymore.
- Bullet Collision - It is now easier to hit enemies that are bouncing near the ground.
- Co-op - Bosses now give two bundles when defeated.
- Forge - Now has a chance to spawn health instead of an ammo.
- Powerup Trades - A little less likely for upgraded powerups to show up as trades. The more upgrades the less likely.
- Healthupper - Now corrupted during loops!
- Pets - When out of their attack range they now use their dodge to try to get to a better position. They are now invulnerable when dodging.
- Max Health Seller - Now rewards you 20 more shards than before.
POWERUP BALANCING
- Elemental Buttons - More bullet damage and longer element time.
- Weptek Boot - More damage.
- Bomb Boot - More damage and bigger radius.
- Boom Bomb Button - More damage and bigger radius.
- Health Jar: Definitive Edition - Health ghosts now rain from above after breaking a pickup! Name changed from 'Definite' to 'Definitive'.
- Wall Spiders - Bit less damage, longer pause before more spiders can spawn after reaching spider limit. Now 'Rare' instead of 'Uncommon'.
- Beacon Blender - Less damage to bosses.
- Crab Boot - Now 'Uncommon' instead of 'Rare'.
- Orb Bullet Lotion - Shorter orb time and stronger homing.
- Weptek Reload Attack Module - Now affected by Weptek Accuracy Optimizer.
- Rumble Ray - Further range when upgraded.
- Swing Shot - Further range when upgraded.
- Banned Auto Aim - Longer range!
- Shard Gamble - 'Rare' and 'Ultra Rare' rewards now give more shards!
- Rocket Bullet Lotion - New icon, new explosion effect, more damage, no longer destroy walls and has a new explosion sound effect.
- Pollen Dash - Final upgrade now allows the dash to break through walls.
- Cryo Rounds - Stronger freeze!
- Homesick Bullet Lotion - Bullets that land on walls now get their 'homesickness' applied as well, so they bounce back even if you overshoot.
- Echo Blade - Now echoes a grid of weapons! Now 'Rare' instead of 'Common'.
- Stable Stature - Now 'Rare' and makes the player unable to tumble!
- Melee Mimic - Each mimic is now a bullet.
- Void Bullet Lotion - Now synergizes correctly with Inner Fusion!
- Bat Slippers - Many more bats!
- Rat Slippers - Many more rats!
- Soul Slippers - Many more souls!
- Upgrade Bundle - Now 'Uncommon' instead of 'Common'.
- Protectus Boot - Bigger and longer lasting protection area.
- Protectus Gem - Now 'Uncommon' instead of 'Rare'.
- Protectus Heart - Now 'Rare' instead of 'Uncommon'.
- Heavy Weight Bacteria - There's now a minimum amount of knockback a weapon attack can have, so that all attacks get a significant effect.
- Clozo's Arm - When playing with gamepad the arm will now only extend upon actively pushing the stick.
- Hurricane Sole - Now 'Uncommon' instead of 'Common'.
- The Emeraldon Anticurse - Now 'Rare' instead of 'Uncommon'.
WEAPON BALANCING
- Max ammo and durability is now calculated based on damage and rarity of the weapon, instead of being balanced manually per weapon.
- All 'Rare' and 'Ultra Rare' weapons do less damage overall.
- Jumbo Dart - Now 'Common' rarity.
- Pumpkin Nest - Bullets now bounces back towards the nest when they land on walls.
NPC BALANCING
- Void Enemies - Health is now balanced per world!
- Kegler Barrels - Now tumbles the player a bit more when they land right on top of them.
- Kegler Captain - Large barrel left behind when digging underground can now be stomped. It now shoots out barrels that explode into bullets.
- Harvest Caretaker - Bullets now have a warning circle to make them stand out a bit more.
---[h2=FIXES]FIXES[/h2]
- Fixed prop decals sometimes being incorrectly placed.
- World Token Cutscene - Fixed camera focus not centered correctly during co-op.
- Fixed a rare bug where an area would get stuck in 'area change' state and making the player stuck in a forced walk.
- Cinematics - Element, bullet and stun audio loops do not play during cinematics anymore. Stun effect, frog explosions and snake bites are now hidden during cinematics.
- Fixed a bug causing some ambient NPCs like birds sometimes not spawning out of view.
- Fixed a bug causing fleeing bosses to be able to get right back into battle if another boss was in the current area.
- Friendly void crystal explosions now have the correct colors.
- Fixed the bosses encountered not storing correctly when saving and loading a run.
- Enemy weapon blink warning - Fixed a bug causing it to not work as intended.
- Pets - Fixed melee pets accidentally interrupting their own attacks with block sometimes.
- Fixed Rupert narration in Antlantis not triggering during co-op.
POWERUP FIXES
- Wall Spiders - Fixed spawn sound not playing in the correct position.
- Orb Bullet Lotion - Fixed spawn sound not playing in the correct position. Fixed launching bullets not colliding with walls in orb form.
- Porko Rebel Grenade - Fixed a rare instance when it would be instantly blocked by Back Buckler.
- Linear Field - Now pauses during cinematics and hides when player is hidden.
- Powerup Gamble - Fixed a bug during co-op making it possible to spawn a powerup already picked up by the other player.
- Orb Bullet Lotion - Now works better with Rocket Bullet Lotion.
- Bomb Boot - Fixed explosion sometimes not doing its full damage.
- The Emeraldon Anticurse - Fixed some rare cases when the Emeraldon would stick around even if the player was back on the ground.
- Mother Ship - Fixed a bug causing it to be misplaced on activation sometimes.
- Blast Refractor - Fixed a bug causing the laser to spawn from the wrong spot if there was a wall between the player and the explosion.
- Beacon Barrage - Fixed a bug causing it not to have player powerups affect it.
- Buttons - Fixed outlines not blinking in the co-op players color.
- Rehand Powerups - Fixed a bug in co-op when a player died as the hand was charging up, the corpse would cause a lot of constant audio and screen shake.
WEAPON FIXES
- Floppy Flinger - Fixed files from floppy breaking not travelling their full range.
- Fixed weapon idle sound not restarting after pausing.
NPC FIXES
- The Harvester - Fixed a bug causing them to not trigger any behaviors.
- Bosses - Fixed a bug where a boss would be outside the level when you entered its area.
UI FIXES
- Health Bar - Fixed an issue where it would not get the correct width if the game was minimized while resuming a run from the save menu.
- Stomp Deny UI - Now scales with zoom, so it wont occlude some smaller enemies when battle zoom is active.
- Enterable Icon - Fixed not hiding during cinematics.
- Fixed some powerups not falling out of extra rooms correctly.
- Pet Name - Fixed not hiding during cinematics.
- Fixed some overlay effects and ui incorrectly rendering twice during co-op.
- Void Eye Arrow - Fixed not hiding during cinematics.
- Discord Rich Presence - Fixed runtime during co-op.
---[h2=OPTIMIZATION]OPTIMIZATION[/h2]
- Bullet optimizations.
- Wall destruction optimizations.
- Fixed memory leaks.
