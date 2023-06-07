Volcano Princess Patch Note V2.00.02

【Savedata Function Tip】

Steam Cloud function is now unavailable for Volcano Princess. It still takes time for devs to solve it, so if you are playing the game on different PCs, please remember to copy all the files under this route to move savedata:

【SYSTEM DISK】\Users【Your Windows Username】\AppData\LocalLow\EggHatcher\VolcanoPrincess

(or copy this to the address line and press enter: %APPDATA%..\LocalLow\EggHatcher\VolcanoPrincess)

v2.00.02

Feature:

Added a new button in the cooking interface, which can reach the maximum cooking value with one click

BugFix:

Fixed the bug that the "Powerful Blast" and "Thunderbolt" talents did not increase the blast rate and dodge rate correctly.

Fixed the bug that the damage value was not accurate after hitting a blast in battle.

Fixed the bug that the price displayed in the family restaurant when purchasing ingredients sometimes did not match the actual price.

Fixed the bug that two CGs were not correctly displayed in the May performance of the Degradation Speech.

Fixed the bug that the seed may not displayed correctly when farming.

Fixed the bug that the HP of teammates would return to full after selecting the option to increase HP by only 50% at the hot springs in the adventure.

