v1.9.4 UPDATE OUT NOW

Dear racers,
The latest update of Assetto Corsa Competizione is available!
Refresh your Steam client in order to download and install the update.
Update 1.9.4
- BOP fine tuning for COTA.
- Fixed a sponsor display at Paul Ricard.
- BOP fine tuning for Imola (released in an earlier silent hotfix).
- Soft limiter adjustments to a number of cars (released in an earlier silent hotfix).
- Added Lamborghini Real Race esport liveries (released in an earlier silent hotfix).
Note: As part of our continuous maintenance and improvements to Assetto Corsa Competizione we will be releasing small updates on a regular basis during the esports season which might not go through the usual announcement process detailing the changes until a later version update where these changes will be listed retrospectively.
Follow Assetto Corsa Official Channels:
Website https://assettocorsa.gg
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Assetto.Corsa
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/assettocorsa
Twitter @AC_assettocorsa
Changed files in this update