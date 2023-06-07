v1.9.4 UPDATE OUT NOW

Dear racers,

The latest update of Assetto Corsa Competizione is available!

Refresh your Steam client in order to download and install the update.

Update 1.9.4

BOP fine tuning for COTA.

Fixed a sponsor display at Paul Ricard.

BOP fine tuning for Imola (released in an earlier silent hotfix).

Soft limiter adjustments to a number of cars (released in an earlier silent hotfix).

Added Lamborghini Real Race esport liveries (released in an earlier silent hotfix).

Note: As part of our continuous maintenance and improvements to Assetto Corsa Competizione we will be releasing small updates on a regular basis during the esports season which might not go through the usual announcement process detailing the changes until a later version update where these changes will be listed retrospectively.

