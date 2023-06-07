Update of KAKU: Ancient Seal on June 7

Adventurers,

After summarizing the opinions and suggestions of the players, we found that the lethal mechanisms in the underground ruins have brought players a poor gaming experience. Therefore, we have recently modified the lethal mechanisms in all underground ruins.

All detailed updates are as follows:

Game experience adjustments:

Optimize the lethal mechanisms in the underground ruins. Now, apart from a few large mechanisms that can cause instant death, other mechanisms will gradually deduct blood by percentage according to time. Optimize the first stage of the battle with the final boss[Baruch]. Added an attack prompt for Baruch's hand weakness, now there will be a flashing effect prompt. Optimize the screen performance when Kaku is attacked by Lopdragon's flame. Now Kaku will have red borders all over his body, and the screen border will turn red. Optimize the sound of rising and falling water in underground ruins. Optimize the gameplay of the piggy level in the underground ruins [Lotus in Water]. Added a general effect when Kaku is attacked. There will now be a more obvious notification of being hit. Optimized the performance of all lasers in underground ruins.

8.Optimize the third stage of the battle with the water element boss [Firmament].

Bug fixes:

Fix the problem that the scroll mechanism on the right side of the Earth Temple [Journey of Stone] cannot be triggered again after the player "Save - Exit the Ruins - Re-Enter" after it is activated, which leads to the failure of the level. Fix the problem that some mechanisms in the underground ruins will be affected by the frame rate of the game. Includes water cannon, water blade launcher, conveyor belt and more. Fix the problem that in the underground ruins [Light Path], after the player moves to the platform through the springboards and saves, the game will save to the state that the springboards are invalid. Fixed the problem that the player could use the ultimate ability and the piggy ability to get up immediately during the process of triggering the skill [Reborn] of [Blessing]. Fixed the problem that players would be trapped in the combat area after simultaneously defeating the wind elemental boss [Double Deer]. Fixed the problem that Kaku would automatically turn once when shooting with a slingshot.

7.Fixed the problem that the player dodges at the moment of shooting with the slingshot, and neither shooting nor dodging takes effect.

We will continue to pay attention to the messages of each platform, and continue to optimize and update based on your feedback, thank you for your support!

