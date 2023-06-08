Patch note 2023.6.9

Share · View all patches · Build 11412676 · Last edited 8 June 2023 – 19:09:16 UTC by Wendy

This update includes the following fixes and adjustments:

Fixes:

Fixed the issue where the loadout interface could not be scrolled properly.

Fixed the issue where restarting battles would affect the required number of unlocks for the assist mode.

Fixed the issue where the [CH No-Hit] could unlock even when passing the stage without defeating the boss but taking damage.

Fixed the issue where setting the right-click button as the spell card release key prevented closing the key configuration interface.

Fixed the issue where the interaction prompt UI at the bottom of the screen in the Bunny Train occasionally didn't display while moving.

Fixed the issue where, in battle stages, the prompt text for directly starting the battle didn't show.

Fixed the issue where, in battle stages, there was a chance of entering the post-battle scenario when the countdown timer of the final phase restarted upon reaching zero.

Fixed a few text errors in the English version.

Adjustments:

Reduced the required count of Defeat for unlocking the [Assist mode].

Reduced the required count of Defeat for upgrading the [Assist mode]. In other words, the [Assist mode] will be easier to unlock and upgrade.

We sincerely appreciate everyone's bug reports. We'll continue to address various issues in the game and continuously optimize its performance.

If you encounter any problems during gameplay, please feel free to provide feedback via email!

Email address: 728434587@qq.com