Red Moon update for 7 June 2023

Small Update #7

Build 11412657

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed Hordes (sometimes zombies would remain invisible in spawn point)

  • Fixed Knowledge Tree not updating after a load

  • Fixed Door Wall lagging when selecting the preview

  • General optimization

Thanks!

Changed files in this update

