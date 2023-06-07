 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

UnderSupernova update for 7 June 2023

Daily Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11412539 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

bug fix and minor UI modifications that are not important
translated wiki doc “要做什么” to English version "WhatToDo"

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2416771 Depot 2416771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link