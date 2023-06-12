Patch Beta 1.6.285 Fixing save loading issue!

Hello everyone!
This small patch fixes a save loading issue that @gamernature reported on our discord server.
Thanks for the reports.
Happy playing!
Sepehr
Changed files in this update