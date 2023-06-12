 Skip to content

InfraSpace update for 12 June 2023

Patch Beta 1.6.285 Fixing save loading issue!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

This small patch fixes a save loading issue that @gamernature reported on our discord server.

Thanks for the reports.

Happy playing!
Sepehr

